Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 59000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Comstock Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$1.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
Comstock Metals Company Profile
Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.