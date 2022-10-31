Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 857.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after buying an additional 385,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.