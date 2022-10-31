Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,021. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

