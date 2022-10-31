Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Melanie W. Barstad Sells 2,116 Shares

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $427.03. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

