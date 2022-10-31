Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $53.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.4% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.14. 51,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.21.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

