Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,970 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IOO traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.87. 6,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,403. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.