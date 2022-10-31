Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.