Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 583 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 235.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $13.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $650.07. 34,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,626. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.05 and its 200 day moving average is $637.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

