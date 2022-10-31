Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 354,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,066,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,883. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

