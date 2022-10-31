Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.36. The stock had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,034. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $491.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.24 and its 200 day moving average is $426.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

