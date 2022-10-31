Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,583 shares of company stock worth $32,526,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

TMO stock traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $511.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

