Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 9,712 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 105,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 659,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of IGHG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,914 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

