Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ATGFF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

