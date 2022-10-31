Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ATGFF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.46. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.