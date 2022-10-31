Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 207,688 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

