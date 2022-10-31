Buckley Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after acquiring an additional 432,908 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $57.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

