Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

ROP opened at $413.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

