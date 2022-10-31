Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

