BORA Price Hits $0.21 (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. BORA has a total market cap of $197.47 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BORA

BORA was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

