Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $24.05. 49,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

