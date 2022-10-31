Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

HON stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

