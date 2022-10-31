Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

