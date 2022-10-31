Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Azenta Trading Down 2.5 %

AZTA stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,422. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 963,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

