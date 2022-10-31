Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aware during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aware Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

