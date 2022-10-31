Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 40468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on APR.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.28.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.