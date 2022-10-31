Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 40468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on APR.UN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.78.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.28.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
