authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 371,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of authID by 94.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth about $2,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in authID by 440.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUID traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. authID has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 208.68%.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

