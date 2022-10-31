Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Analog Devices makes up about 1.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 87,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

ADI stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.73. 28,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,992. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

