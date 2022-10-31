Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.1% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total transaction of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $504.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.31 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

