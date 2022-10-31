Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 98,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

