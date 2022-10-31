Arthur W. Mergner Sells 2,156 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stepan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.54. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,088. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.