Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 24814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a market cap of C$57.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

