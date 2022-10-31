AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,900 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 743,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,734 shares of company stock worth $6,674,369 in the last three months. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Long Walk Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 95.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $123.39. 3,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

