Analyzing CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP)

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) and Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and Atlantis Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.73 $16.13 million $1.94 10.46 Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

This table compares CPI Card Group and Atlantis Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92% Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and Atlantis Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Atlantis Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

