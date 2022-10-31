Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equifax (EFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equifax (NYSE: EFX):

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $199.00.

10/20/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

10/20/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $250.00.

10/18/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2022 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $169.46. 41,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,850. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.60.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equifax

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 803.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.