Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ANSYS (ANSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2022 – ANSYS was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $295.00.

10/17/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $200.00.

9/19/2022 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/16/2022 – ANSYS is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $221.18. 23,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.61. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

