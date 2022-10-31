AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC):

10/18/2022 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $170.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AmerisourceBergen is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2022 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $157.57. 30,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,023. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

