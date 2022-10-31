American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

