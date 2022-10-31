Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.12. 266,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954,163. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

