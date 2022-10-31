AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given New €3.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.34.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

