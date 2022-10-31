Ace Cash (ACEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $137.17 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $137.17 million and $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.53 or 0.31420560 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68582985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

