abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,351 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $243,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

LOW opened at $198.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.85. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

