abrdn plc Has $128.70 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Linde were worth $128,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $300.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average is $295.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

