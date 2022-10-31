9,626 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.3% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,718,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after buying an additional 142,604 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

ITW traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

