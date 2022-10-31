8,675 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

MU stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 287,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,925,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

