30,236 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.6 %

AMAT traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 148,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.