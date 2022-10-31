2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Trading Up 6.2%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 13,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a market cap of $610.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.06. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,065.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,058 shares of company stock worth $195,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

