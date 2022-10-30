Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.78.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
