ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Cap of $431,349.91

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $431,349.91 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00263948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00087307 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

