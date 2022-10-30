Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Cap of $92.32 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $92.32 million and approximately $29,728.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.04106914 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $21,606.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

