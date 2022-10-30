William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

