WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $54.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and $707,366.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00271062 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004751 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

